Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals fans look toward greener pastures to numb their pain on Sundays

Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals may soon have an additional option when it comes to numbing the pain from watching their beleaguered teams lose.

The State Medical Board of Ohio is considering a petition requesting to make being a fan of the Browns or Bengals a qualifying condition for a medical marijuana prescription, according to FOX 19.

Along with anxiety, depression, Asperger’s Disorder, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Lupus, AIDS/HIV, Opioid use disorder, PTSD, Stage 4 breast, lung and lymph nodes cancer, being a Browns or Bengals fan was listed as one of the conditions submitted to the State Medical Board during the petition window last year, which ran from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31.

Since 2016, Bengals fans have had to live with mediocrity. The team has won 21 games since then and has not made the playoffs. Cincinnati finished last season with a 2-14 record and have the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft.

Browns may have more of a reason to go green.

Cleveland has only made the playoffs one time since 2000 and that was in 2002 on the back of Kelly Holcomb and Tim Couch. Holcomb played in the wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and threw for 429 yards and three touchdown passes in the game but lost 36-33.

The Browns have only one winning season since the playoff appearance and have suffered through coaches like Butch Davis, Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini, Pat Shurmur, Rob Chudzinski, Mike Pettine, Hue Jackson, Gregg Williams and Freddie Kitchens. And quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield, DeShone Kizer, Cody Kessler, Josh McCown, Brian Hoyer, Jason Campbell, Brandon Weeden, Colt McCoy, Brady Quinn, Trent Dilfer and Jeff Garcia just to name a few.

However, it doesn’t look good for fans who were hoping to gain access to medical marijuana. CBS Sports noted that there were 100 petitions given to the medical board last year and none of them were approved.

The latest petition won’t be decided on until the summer.