Browns place Baker Mayfield on reserve/COVID-19 list

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team made the announcement Sunday morning. The Browns do not have a game this week.

“The Cleveland Browns were informed Saturday morning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing was conducted and close contacts were immediately self-isolated. When the team returns to work following the bye on Monday, it will follow the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol. We will continue to work closely with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps with the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remaining our highest priority,” the team said.

The NFL created the reserve/COVID-19 list for players who either tested positive for the virus or players who came into close contact with someone who had the illness.

According to ESPN, Mayfield did not test positive for the coronavirus. He could be cleared to practice as early as Wednesday and be ready for Cleveland’s Week 10 game if he tests negative from here on out.

Cleveland has had to deal with the coronavirus for the last week.

The Browns were forced to conduct meetings remotely on Monday after a player reported experiencing coronavirus symptoms, according to ESPN.

At the time, the Browns said there were no positive test results and they hosted the meetings remotely out of an abundance of caution.