Browns' Baker Mayfield the old guy among AFC playoff quarterbacks

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is the "old guy" in the AFC playoffs.

Mayfield is only 25 years old and in his third season with the Browns but is still the oldest among the quarterbacks left in the conference playoffs. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are all younger than the former Oklahoma standout.

The notion of being the oldest starting quarterback in the AFC playoffs was brought up Wednesday during his media availability with reporters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"My mother-in-law sent me something the other day and told me I was the old guy," Mayfield said. "It is because I took my victory lap loud and proud at Oklahoma. Somebody sent me just how close everybody is in age. It is pretty crazy to see between Josh, Lamar and Pat. Pat has the most experience out of all of us because he was three-and-done at Texas Tech. It is fun to see these guys who I am familiar with and have been following for a little bit and to see them competing at such a high level."

The Browns are onto the divisional round of the playoffs for the first time since the 1994 season. Mayfield will meet his old foe in Mahomes. The two played against each other in college and it resulted in some high-scoring affairs.

PACKERS' DAVANTE ADAMS LACK OF 'FATIGUE' IS STRONGEST ASSET, NFL HALL OF FAMER SAYS

"It is always fun to play friendly competition and playing against people you are familiar with. He has gotten me so far in the league so I have to see what I can do," he said.

Mayfield and Mahomes were a part of a high-scoring shootout in 2016. Oklahoma beat Mahomes' Texas Tech, 66-59. Mayfield had 545 passing yards and seven touchdown passes. Mahomes had 734 passing yards and five touchdown passes. He threw the ball 88 times in that game.

"We had to score every single drive in the second half to win that game. I know we scored right before halftime. I did a half-bootleg to the right, threw a touchdown to (former Oklahoma WR) Nick Basquine right before halftime," Mayfield said. "We had to score every single drive in the second half just to win because Pat threw the ball 80-something times and had 800 yards all-purpose by himself. It was an unbelievable game and unbelievable atmosphere. Just the back and forth is something that I will not forget."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cleveland and Kansas City play Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS.