Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield explains why he shaved handlebar mustache after loss

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was mocked relentlessly Sunday after a loss to the Denver Broncos for what he was sporting on his face during the postgame press conference.

Mayfield sported three different facial hairstyles during the day. He walked into Empower Field at Mile High in Denver with a full beard, shaved before warmups into a handlebar mustache and then came to the postgame presser with just a regular ‘ol ‘stache.

The second-year quarterback explained why he shaved again between the game and the press conference.

“The original thought for me, do handlebars,” he said, according to ESPN. “I was undefeated before Sunday with the handlebar mustache. So I shaved it off because I didn't deserve it.”

Mayfield was mocked on Twitter and compared to a divorced dad to a member of the infamous Wet Bandits who attempted to terrorize actor Macaulay Culkin’s character in “Home Alone.”

It’s been a tough season for Mayfield and the Browns. Cleveland dropped to 2-6 with a loss to Denver and now welcome the 6-2 Buffalo Bills to their home filed Sunday. He expressed that the team just has to keep a steady head to hopefully turn the season around.

“Now we just have to make the plays when they're there,” he said. “We have to execute when it's in the red zone. We have to do those obvious things. ... We know that right now, eight games left in the season, just have a single-week focus coming into it and do our job.”

Mayfield, through eight games, has 1,963 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions.