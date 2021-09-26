Browns' Baker Mayfield drops Kanye West references following win over Bears

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns’ victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday was no dark twisted fantasy.

Mayfield was 19-for-31 with 246 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Austin Hooper, and Cleveland picked up its second win of the 2021 season, 26-6. The fourth-year quarterback channeled Kanye West during his postgame press conference.

"It felt good. Obviously, losing a guy like Jarvis [Landry], one of our key skill players, you have to have people step up. We were blessed to have the ‘Late Registration’ of Odell [Beckham Jr.] coming in and play for us," he said, via WKYC-TV.

Mayfield also mentioned other albums from West, including "The College Dropout," "Graduation" and "The Life of Pablo."

In his return, Beckham had four catches for 77 yards. He was targeted nine times but did not register a touchdown. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt had a terrific day on the ground. Chubb ran for 84 yards on 22 carries while Hunt had 81 yards on 10 carries and a long touchdown.

Cleveland’s defense held the Bears to just 47 yards total offense on 42 total plays. Myles Garrett set a team record with 4.5 sacks of Justin Fields. The rookie quarterback was sacked nine times in the loss.

Cleveland moves to 2-1 with the win, and Chicago fell to 1-2.