Browns' Baker Mayfield drops electric hype video ahead Chiefs Week 1 matchup: 'Talk is cheap'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield dropped a hyped video just hours before the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in an attempt to finally silence the critics.

Mayfield posted the video to Twitter on Sunday morning with a simple message: "Talk is cheap. Let’s get it started."

The video shows a compilation of sports analysts doubting not only Mayfield’s abilities as a leader but the Browns' chances of finally breaking their playoff slump. It quickly flashes to the 2020 season, where Cleveland did just that.

Mayfield struggled in 2019 but made a complete 180 the following season, throwing for 3,563 passing yards with 26 touchdowns and a career-low eight interceptions while also leading the Browns to their first postseason appearance in 18 years.

In the wild-card round of the playoffs, Mayfield completed 21 of 34 passes for 263 yards with three touchdowns to lead the Browns to a 48-37 victory over their AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers , clinching their first postseason victory since 1995.

But Cleveland would eventually lose to the Chiefs, making a potential win on Sunday sweet revenge.

Mayfield has been open about his maturing in the league. In an interview this summer with The Associated Press, he talked about hitting "rock bottom"

"The whole 2019 season was just kind of a miserable year," he said. "I expect a lot of things out of myself and I just didn’t play well. That was a humbling experience."

The Browns kick off the season in Kansas City at 4:25 p.m. ET.