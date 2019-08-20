Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield takes unwarranted shot at New York Giants, Daniel Jones

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is one of the most electrifying players in the NFL and is ready to make his mark after a historic rookie season.

While Mayfield did set the record for most touchdowns thrown by a rookie quarterback, he only won six games while Cleveland went on to a 7-8-1 record. The team missed the playoffs once again – not having played meaningful games since the 2002 season.

The Oklahoma Sooners product took a shot at the New York Giants and rookie quarterback Daniel Jones in an interview with GQ published Tuesday. He was talking with the magazine when a “Sportscenter” segment showed the Giants.

“I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” the sudden quarterback expert said about New York’s decision to take Jones with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft. “Blows my mind.”

When told there was no exact science about how to predict which quarterback is going to do well in the NFL and which isn’t, Mayfield replied: “Some people overthink it. That's where people go wrong. They forget you've gotta win.”

Jones didn’t win any national championships in college, nor did he win a Heisman Trophy. However, Jones has received some praise for his two appearances in preseason games so far this season. He has 228 passing yards and two touchdown passes to go along with two fumbles.

He was the unlikely pick, but the Giants front office has been adamant about their willingness for Jones to wait before taking over the reins from Eli Manning.

While Mayfield notes “you gotta win,” some of the championship-winning quarterbacks the Giants have had in college didn’t do much winning on a national-championship level.

Manning was at Ole Miss for four years and won two lower-level bowl games. He later led the Giants to two Super Bowl victories – both over the New England Patriots.

Phil Simms, who the Giants drafted with the No. 7 pick of the 1979 NFL Draft, played at Morehead State and failed to make the postseason during his college career. He helped the Giants win the Super Bowl in the 1986 season and led the team to the playoffs in 1990 before being injured.

The Giants drafted Jeff Hostetler in the third round of the 1984 NFL Draft. He was unspectacular while playing for Penn State and only won one bowl game after he transferred to West Virginia. After Simms went down with an injury during the 1990 season, he took over and led them to a win in Super Bowl XXV.

Jones has yet to play an NFL game.