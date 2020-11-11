Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns
Published

Browns' Baker Mayfield activated from the reserve/ COVID-19 list

Cleveland's QB tested negative and is scheduled to play Sunday

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Quarterback Baker Mayfield was activated from the reserve/ COVID-19 list on Wednesday and will rejoin the Cleveland Browns when they take on the Houston Texans Sunday.  

Mayfield was initially added to the list last Saturday, during the Browns bye week. The move came after learning that the third-year pro likely came in contact with a staff member that tested positive. 

“Contact tracing was conducted and close contacts were immediately self-isolated,” according to a team statement. 

Mayfield participated in meetings remotely this week and was away during Monday's practice. Cleveland was off Tuesday

According to ESPN, Mayfield tested negative and was activated from the reserve/ COVID-19 list Wednesday. 

Head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to the media about Mayfield’s progress later that day. 

“I think Baker would tell you there’s moments where he was really good and moments where he can get better,” Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com. “I think he’s ready to ascend.”

