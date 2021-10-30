Brown throws for 3 TDS and No. 7 Oregon downs Colorado 52-29

Anthony Brown Jr. threw for 307 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 7 Oregon amassed a season-high 568 total yards in a 52-29 victory over Colorado on Saturday.

Travis Dye ran for two touchdowns and caught another for Oregon (7-1, 6-1 Pac-12), which extended its winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 17 games.

Brendon Lewis threw for 224 yards and three TDs for the Buffaloes (2-5, 1-4) who were outmatched by the Ducks. Brenden Rice, son of San Francisco 49ers great Jerry Rice, had 102 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Although he was met by some boos from the home crowd early against Cal on Oct. 15, Brown shook off the critics and rallied Oregon with two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter for a 24-17 victory. The final touchdown was Brown’s 11-yard keeper.

Brown did it again last weekend in a 34-31 victory at UCLA with a 43-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown run that ultimately kept the game out of reach for the Bruins. He finished with 296 yards passing and 85 yards rushing.

Colorado was coming off a 26-3 loss at California. The Buffaloes went into the game in Eugene ranked second-to-last in the Pac-12 for touchdowns and points per game.

The Buffaloes were without All-American linebacker Nate Landman because of a soft-tissue injury. Last week in a loss to Cal, Landman became just the sixth player in Buffs’ history with 400 career tackles.

Dye caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Brown to give the Ducks the early lead. Byron Cardwell's 34-yard scoring run doubled it before Brown found Troy Franklin in the end zone with a 28-yard pass early in the second quarter to make it 21-0.

Colorado closed the margin with Ty Robinson's 9-yard scoring pass from Lewis, but the Ducks answered with Travis Dye's 5-yard scoring run.

Lewis connected with Rice on a 36-yard pass that got the Buffaloes within 5 yards of the goal line, and then Lewis hit Alex Fontenot with a 2-yard pass on fourth down for the touchdown to narrow Colorado's deficit to 28-14.

Camden Lewis kicked a 27-yard field goal for Oregon just before halftime.

Dye's third touchdown came on a 2-yard run in the third quarter and Brown’s 25-yard TD pass to Devon Williams gave Oregon a 45-14 lead.

Fontenot ran a yard for his second touchdown of the day early in the fourth quarter and Colorado got within 45-29 with Lewis' 16-yard scoring pass to Rice.

Oregon freshman Seven McGee scored the final TD for Oregon on a 1-yard run with 50 seconds left.

TARGETING CALLS

Ducks receiver Johnny Johnson III was ejected in the third quarter for targeting on Rice on a kickoff return. Colorado’s Tyrin Taylor was also flagged for targeting and ejected during the quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Colorado: Earlier this week Colorado coach Karl Dorrell announced that he had relieved offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue of his duties. Colorado said it would honor the terms of his contract.

Oregon: Former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota, now with the NFL's Raiders, was at the homecoming game and received an ovation when he was introduced to the crowd. It was Mariota's 28th birthday. ... The Ducks also honored WNBA players Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally, both former Ducks. ... Oregon center Alex Forsyth missed his fourth game with back spasms.

UP NEXT

Colorado hosts Oregon State next Saturday.

Oregon visits Washington next Saturday.