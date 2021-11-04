Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Brother of victim in Henry Ruggs crash says tragedy 'doesn't feel real'

Henry Ruggs is facing two felonies in fatal crash

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The brother of the woman killed in a deadly Las Vegas crash involving NFL wide receiver Henry Ruggs III said Thursday that the whole incident has left her family devastated.

Tina Tintor was identified as the 23-year-old woman who was driving the 2013 Toyota RAV4 that police say the former Las Vegas Raiders star collided with at 156 mph with his blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit early Tuesday morning. Tintor was trapped inside the burning vehicle and died.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A photograph of Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog is placed at a makeshift memorial site to honor them at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. Tintor and her dog were killed when Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI, allegedly slammed into the rear of Tintor's vehicle.

A photograph of Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog is placed at a makeshift memorial site to honor them at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. Tintor and her dog were killed when Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI, allegedly slammed into the rear of Tintor's vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Djordje Tintor told USA Today that his parents were "destroyed" over the death of ther daughter.

"I almost can’t even look at them," he said of his parents. "Every time I look at them it just breaks my heart."

The 25-year-old man said his parents escaped Serbia in 2000 and were trying to "grieve in their own way."

Las Vegas Metro Police investigators work at the scene of a fatal crash Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in the fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured.

Las Vegas Metro Police investigators work at the scene of a fatal crash Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in the fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

HENRY RUGGS CRASH: NICK SABAN REACTS TO DEADLY ACCIDENT INVOLVING HIS FORMER PLAYER

"It doesn’t feel real," he told USA Today of his sister’s death. "It’s like, what are the chances, you know?"

Police said Ruggs showed signs of impairment at the crash site. He was booked and arrested on charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving after he checked out at a local hospital.

Ruggs, 22, was released from the team hours before his initial court appearance on multiple felony charges. Prosecutors said he was traveling in his 2020 Corvette at 156 mph 2.5 seconds before the crash.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers Oct 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers Oct 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prosecutors said the car slowed to 127 mph when the airbag deployed. He allegedly had a blood-alcohol level of 0.161%.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com