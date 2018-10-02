Brother of Indianapolis Colts' Denzelle Good fatally shot

The younger brother of Indianapolis Colts player Denzelle Good was shot and killed Tuesday in South Carolina, officials said.

Overton Deshan Good, 23, died after he was shot around 8:30 a.m. during a drive-by shooting, the Cherokee County Coroner confirmed to Fox News.

Good and a friend were inside of a mobile home, which was hit by "multiple bullets" — one of which struck Good in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Good's brother, Denzelle, is an offensive lineman for the Colts. The team on Tuesday said it was "so saddened to learn" of Good's death.

"This tragedy is unimaginable for his loved ones and friends, and our heartfelt prayers go out to Denzelle and his entire family during this trying time," the Colts said in a statement on Twitter.

Jermaine Jefferies, 20, was arrested in Good's death Tuesday and charged with murder, Fox affiliate WHNS reported. The county sheriff said authorities were working to identify others allegedly involved in the fatal shooting.