Brooks Koepka snubbed Tiger Woods who asked about practice round before the Open Championship

Tiger Woods told reporters Tuesday he had reached out to Brooks Koepka to congratulate him on his second-place finish at the U.S. Open and to see if he wanted to have a practice round before the Open Championship.

Woods' message was left unread.

“I texted him congratulations on another great finish, and I said 'hey dude, you mind if I tag along and play a practice round'? I've heard nothing,” Woods said.

Koepka gave a simple reason for snubbing woods: He doesn’t practice.

“I just practice before the majors,” he said. “Regular tournaments I don't practice. If you've seen me on TV, that’s when I play golf.”

The Open Championship, also known as the British Open, tees off Thursday at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Koepka starts his day with an 8:04 a.m. ET tee time. Woods will start his first round at 10:10 a.m. ET.

According to Bet-NJ.com, Koepka is a 10-1 shot to win the major and Woods is at 16-1 odds.