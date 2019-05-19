Brooks Koepka shuts down girlfriend’s kiss attempts during PGA Championship

For Brooks Koepka, there’s a time and a place, and it’s not before the final round of the PGA Championship.

On Sunday, cameras caught Koepka shutting down two kiss attempts from girlfriend Jena Sims at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale. The golfer entered Sunday atop the leaderboard at 12-under.

BROOKS KOEPKA SURVIVES LATE STUMBLE TO RETAIN PGA CHAMPIONSHIP BY 2 SHOTS, AFTER STARTING DAY 7 AHEAD

Prior to the tournament, Koepka, 29, and Sims had been enjoying their time in the Big Apple, even taking snaps with Lady Liberty.

“My two girls,” Koepka captioned a snap from May 4.

Sims, a model, also gushed about her boyfriend in a photo from last Tuesday, writing, “Lady and the Champ.”

