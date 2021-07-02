Brooks Koepka trolls rival Bryson DeChambeau, declares it 'caddie appreciation day'

Brooks Koepka took a subtle dig at rival Bryson DeChambeau on Twitter on Thursday shortly after news broke that he would be without longtime caddie Tim Tucker as DeChambeau looks to defend his title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week.

Koepka declared it "caddie appreciation day" and shared a post thanking his current caddie, Ricky Elliott.

DECHAMBEAU AIMS TO REPEAT IN DETROIT, HOPES LUCK IS ON HIS SIDE

"Couldn’t do it without my guy Rick! Best friend and greatest caddie to do it @RickyElliott appreciation day!"

An innocent gesture? Maybe not.

Koepka’s declaration of appreciation for his caddie came on the same day DeChambeau’s caddie called it quits.

"I love the kid," Tucker told Golfweek in a text. "Hardest worker I have ever seen. Proud to have been his caddie. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him win Rocket Mortgage. He is hitting it great."

Tucker was there on Wednesday in practice rounds before his sudden departure. DeChambeau’s agent told the outlet that the decision to part ways was "mutual."

"Bryson and Tim have always been close friends and will remain close friends. They have mutually agreed to go their separate ways at this time. Both Bryson and Tim wish each other well in their next endeavor."

DeChambeau was asked about his ongoing feud ahead of the tournament but didn’t appear interested in entertaining any conversations around it.