Brooklyn Nets star D'Angelo Russell cited for marijuana possession at LaGuardia Airport: police

Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell was cited for marijuana possession Wednesday night at LaGuardia Airport in New York, authorities said.

Russell was issued a summons for possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana and released, a spokeswoman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

A small amount of marijuana was found in his luggage by TSA agents. Personnel originally flagged an item that appeared to be an AriZona Iced Tea can, but further investigation revealed a compartment where the marijuana was discovered, USA Today reported.

Russell was on his way to Louisville, Kentucky, where his father lives.

The Nets were “made aware of the situation” and “are in the process of gathering more information at this time,” the organization said in a statement.

According to ESPN, an NBA player who violates the league’s marijuana policy for the first time enters a “marijuana program,” upon second violation the player can be fined $25,000 and for a third violation, they can receive a five-game suspension.

Russell, in his second season with the Nets upon being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers, had a breakout 2018-19 season. He made his first All-Star game and averaged a career-high 21.1 points per game. He led the Nets to the playoffs where they were later bounced by the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.