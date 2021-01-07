Brooklyn Nets star credits 'secret sauce' for impressive performance against Jazz

Superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have been front and center for the Brooklyn Nets since signing with the team in the offseason, but center Jarrett Allen has been a key player through eight games entering Thursday’s showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In Brooklyn’s last game against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, Allen had 19 points and 18 rebounds with three steals and two blocks for the Nets in a 130-96 win. Allen threw down a nasty dunk on Rudy Gobert, a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and he even blocked him on the other end of the court.

The question that stands out most: What got into Allen on Tuesday night? Perhaps a "secret sauce" helped him put forth a spectacular performance in Brooklyn’s eighth game of the year.

Allen finally admitted what he ate for dinner may have played a role in his success.

AUSTIN RIVERS ON STATE OF KNICKS: 'I'VE BEEN ON BAD TEAMS BEFORE, THIS IS NOT ONE'

"Before the game, I’m normally a pesto on my pasta type of guy," Allen said. "But today, I went with Alfredo sauce. So, I really think that was the thing that turned my game on tonight."

Allen will continue to be a key role player for the Nets, especially if they want to make some noise in the Eastern Conference this season. So far through eight games, Allen is averaging 10.8 points, a team-high 11.6 rebounds with 1.8 blocks per game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Durant (28.2 PPG, 7.0 RPG)) and Irving (27.1 PPG, 6.1 APG) will continue to be the catalysts for Brooklyn, but players like Allen stepping up as role players will prove to be the difference in how far of a run the Nets make under first-year head coach Steve Nash.