Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie wearing his own brand of sneakers on basketball court

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie isn’t yet a household name in the NBA and isn't poised to grab a mega shoe endorsement with one of the major brands -- so he created his own.

Dinwiddie, 25, launched his brand, K8iros, and debuted his own sneaker this season designed by Los Angeles artist Troy Cole, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday. Jackie Robinson, Beyonce, Bruce Lee and Rosa Parks are among others to have been featured on Dinwiddie’s sneakers this season.

Dinwiddie was drafted in the second round by the Detroit Pistons in 2014 and had no endorsements after leaving the University of Colorado. He told the Los Angeles Times he would pick up whatever shoes were at the gym.

“There might be some extra pairs of Kobe 13s at the gym. Those were the ones I would play in,” he told the newspaper.

Dinwiddie then partnered with a production company and studied up on the tech side of the shoe manufacturing process. He and his friends also reportedly teamed up with Cole and gave him a list of cities and people he wanted to be represented on the sneaker. He then left it up to the artist to do everything else.

“Even though it’s personal to me,” Dinwiddie told the Los Angeles Times, “I didn’t want him to feel like he was in a cage.”

Other NBA players have noticed the custom footwear.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell is also reportedly looking to build his own sneaker brand, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Dinwiddie is averaging 17.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5 assists per game this season for the Nets.