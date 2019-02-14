Expand / Collapse search
NBA
Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie wearing his own brand of sneakers on basketball court

Ryan Gaydos
Spencer Dinwiddie #8 of the Brooklyn Nets drives against the Orlando Magic during their game at the Barclays Center on January 23, 2019 in New York City. 

Spencer Dinwiddie #8 of the Brooklyn Nets drives against the Orlando Magic during their game at the Barclays Center on January 23, 2019 in New York City.  (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie isn’t yet a household name in the NBA and isn't poised to grab a mega shoe endorsement with one of the major brands -- so he created his own.

Dinwiddie, 25, launched his brand, K8iros, and debuted his own sneaker this season designed by Los Angeles artist Troy Cole, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday. Jackie Robinson, Beyonce, Bruce Lee and Rosa Parks are among others to have been featured on Dinwiddie’s sneakers this season.

Dinwiddie was drafted in the second round by the Detroit Pistons in 2014 and had no endorsements after leaving the University of Colorado. He told the Los Angeles Times he would pick up whatever shoes were at the gym.

“There might be some extra pairs of Kobe 13s at the gym. Those were the ones I would play in,” he told the newspaper.

A detail of shoes worn by Spencer Dinwiddie #8 of the Brooklyn Nets honoring former Brooklyn Dodger Jackie Robinson during the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center.

A detail of shoes worn by Spencer Dinwiddie #8 of the Brooklyn Nets honoring former Brooklyn Dodger Jackie Robinson during the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Dinwiddie then partnered with a production company and studied up on the tech side of the shoe manufacturing process. He and his friends also reportedly teamed up with Cole and gave him a list of cities and people he wanted to be represented on the sneaker. He then left it up to the artist to do everything else.

“Even though it’s personal to me,” Dinwiddie told the Los Angeles Times, “I didn’t want him to feel like he was in a cage.”

Other NBA players have noticed the custom footwear.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell is also reportedly looking to build his own sneaker brand, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Dinwiddie is averaging 17.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5 assists per game this season for the Nets.

