Broncos' Von Miller says he voted for the first time in the 2020 election

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller revealed Tuesday that he voted for the first time.

Miller made the revelation during an Instagram Live conversation with Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J, according to the team’s website.

“I just wanted to let my voice be heard,” he said. “We've been fighting for the right to vote for years and years and years. And one of my coaches, [running backs] Coach [Curtis] Modkins, he sat down with us and we had a team meeting and talked about how important it is to vote, no matter who's on the ballot.

"Our people have been fighting for years and years and years for this right. We owe it to them to go out there and vote. And that really just struck me, and that was really the wave that pushed me over the top to just go out there and exercise my voice.”

Miller said he even got on his teammates to vote.

“If anybody knows me, whenever I adopt any new mindset or way of thinking, I always put that on my friends, man. When I voted — to be honest, this was my first time voting. I was excited about it and I was trying to get all my friends and my teammates to jump on the train,” Miller said.

The NFL announced in October that 90% of active players were registered to vote with some teams reporting 100% player registrations.