Broncos' Von Miller says he wants to keep playing 'another 5 to 7 years' so son can see him

To Denver Broncos veteran linebacker Von Miller , age is just a number.

Miller, 32, is the latest NFL player to say he has no plans on retiring anytime soon, telling KUSA on Sunday that he wants his son to be able to see him play.

"I’ve got a son," Miller said. "He’ll be here in about three or four weeks. I definitely want him to be able to see me play. That’s going to take about five to seven years. That’s what I have on my heart, that’s what I have on my mind, another five to seven years. Whatever God will give me, I’m going to take it."

Miller was named Super Bowl MVP in 2015 after the Broncos, led by Peyton Manning, defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10.

The Broncos have struggled in the years since, with Miller missing the entire 2020 season with an ankle injury, but he says this year will be different.

"That’s just part of the game. We’ve dealt with all types of things coming up to this point. This is the best team we’ve been able to field in a long time," Miller told KUSA.

"A lot of guys are motivated. Everybody’s tired of losing. Everybody wants to win and I’m excited. Not being able to go to the playoffs the last five years, everybody’s feeling it at Dove Valley. From John Elway to G.P. [George Paton], the chefs and cooks, everybody involved. We should be highly motivated to go out here and play some good football this whole season."

Miller also addressed the evolving quarterback situation and rumors surrounding interest in Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers , saying he believes Denver’s front office is capable of getting him but he feels confident either way with who they have now.

"John Elway, he’s done a great job of working the big-time guys before … So if there’s a guy to be had, [George Paton] and John Elway are the two to put on it, if it can be done. If it can’t, I’m comfortable with Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. They’ve impressed the hell out of me and impressed the hell out of everybody during OTAs."