Broncos' Vic Fangio upset at Jets over final snaps

Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio was heard directing his team to go directly into the locker room after their defeat of the New York Jets on Thursday night, as he appeared angry over the last few seconds.

Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien was hit hard by Jets defensive linemen, even drawing a personal foul penalty in the final 20 seconds of the 37-28 win. Fangio was caught on a hot mic telling his players to “get to the f--king locker room.”

Fangio explained after the game that his players were getting angry on the sideline about the last sequence.

“There was just a couple of personal fouls there at the end and our sideline was getting pissed off about it and I just wanted to avoid having any confrontation at the end of the game and having it get ugly there,” Fangio told reporters after the game. “So, I tried to get our guys to leave quickly just to avoid anything happening there. I thought it was the prudent thing to do.”

Brett Rypien, who had been mostly a practice squad member during his short career, picked up the first win of his career despite throwing three interceptions. He finished 19-for-31 with 242 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

Rypien’s first touchdown pass came in the second quarter to Jerry Jeudy, who ripped the ball away from Desir to get the touchdown. He then threw his second touchdown pass in the third quarter to Tim Patrick, who finished with a team-high 113 receiving yards on six catches.

“First and foremost, we got the win,” Rypien said of the game. That was the goal coming into tonight, that’s what I wanted to do and that feels really good.

“As far as mistakes go, there was two of them that shouldn’t have happened. The one with me rolling out, that never should happen, that’s completely on me. The one over the middle to [Nick] Vannett, I thought the guy made a pretty good play undercutting it, but still a bad decision. I have to see the guy coming across [the field]. The other one, they played a trap coverage that I had really never seen before and it was a good call by them. The corner made a good play in the right situation and thankfully we were able to beat them on it later in the game. I’m thinking about how we got the win tonight and I’m feeling pretty good about it.”