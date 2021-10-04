Broncos' Vic Fangio slams Ravens final play as 'bulls---,' John Harbaugh stands firm

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio slammed the Baltimore Ravens , namely head coach John Harbaugh, for running the ball with just seconds left on the clock in order to tie an NFL record.

An animated Fangio spoke to reporters about the final play of the game on Monday, calling the decision to run the ball instead of taking a knee "bulls---."

"I thought it was bulls---, but I expected it from them," Fangio said. "In 37 years of pro ball, I've never seen anything like that. But it was to be expected, and we expected it."

"Because I just know how they operate," Fangio replied when asked why. "That's just their mode of operation there. Player safety is secondary."

The Ravens were just three yards short of extending their streak of 100-yard rushing games to 43, matching the Pittsburgh Steelers ' 1977 record, when Lamar Jackson ran the ball five yards with just three seconds left on the clock.

John Harbaugh defended the play after the game, saying, "It's one of those things that's meaningful."

After learning of Fangio’s comments on Monday, Harbaugh seemed surprised.

"I thought we were on good terms," he said. "We’ve known each other for a long time. I promise you, I’m not going to give that insult one second thought."

He continued: "What’s meaningful to us might not be meaningful to them. Their concerns are definitely not our concerns. We didn't expect to get the ball back. We decided that, if we get the ball back, we were going to try to get the yards."

Harbaugh threw some shade of his own, noting that the reason the Ravens even got the ball back was because the Broncos were throwing to the end zone late in the game.

"Throwing the ball in the end zone with 10 seconds left — I don’t know if there’s a 16-point touchdown that’s going to be possible right there," he said.