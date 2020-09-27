Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

Broncos get creative with 'South Park' cardboard cutouts as 5,700 fans attend Week 3 game

The shows creators came up with the concept for 'South Park' while attending the University of Colorado

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Denver Broncos are preparing to have 5,700 fans in attendance when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon but that doesn’t mean the stadium is going to be empty by any means.

Empower Field at Mile High can seat 76,124 people and despite opening the season with no fans, the Broncos will be at 7.5% capacity when they take on Tom Brady. But, you can expect to see some familiar faces filling up the rest of the stadium.

The team announced Sunday that they will have cardboard cutouts of the entire town of Comedy Central’s popular show “South Park.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are big Broncos fans and came up with the concept for “South Park” while attending the University of Colorado.

Sports teams have had to get creative without the presence of fans in the stands. For the Broncos, even the cutouts will have to abide by the stadium’s social distancing guidelines.

