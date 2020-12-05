Broncos quarterbacks were 'in the wrong' in coronavirus crisis, Blake Bortles says

Denver Broncos quarterback Blake Bortles said Friday that he and his fellow quarterbacks were “in the wrong” when it came to last week’s coronavirus crisis that forced the franchise to play Kendall Hinton in an emergency.

The NFL disqualified each of the team’s four quarterbacks for being in close contact with each other and not wearing masks. Jeff Driskel reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. Drew Lock apologized for his role last week.

NFL WEEK 13 PREVIEW: SEVERAL TEAMS COULD CLINCH PLAYOFF SPOTS WITH VICTORIES

“Obviously we were in the wrong,” Bortles told 9News. “We didn't have our masks on. It was a red flag with that. So we made a mistake, had kind of a brain fart for a moment. What's unfortunate is we've been really good all year as a quarterback group about wearing masks and our trackers."

“I thought it was unfortunate. They handled it how they handled it. Wish it was different, wish we made a better decision and could have fixed it.”

BROWNS' GARRETT SAID COVID 'KICKED MY BUTT, NOW I'M BACK'

Denver signed Kyle Shurmur during the week as the emergency quarterback. He’s the son of Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lock is expected to be ready to go when the Broncos play the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime on Sunday night. The team is looking for a big upset victory.