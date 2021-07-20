Broncos QB battle set to kickoff in camp next week

The Denver Broncos are one NFL team that still needs to figure out who their starting quarterback will be come September.

The camp for the Broncos will start on July 27th, and the battle that everyone is going to be watching involves two quarterbacks, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater.

Lock has already had chances with the team. In two seasons and 18 games, Lock has a mark of 8-10. He threw 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions last season.

The club then picked up Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers this summer. Last season, Bridgewater went 4-11 in 15 starts for the Panthers. He threw for 15 scores and 11 picks.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio stated earlier this summer that it was much too early to make any assumptions about where the QBs are in the race for the opening day starting job. It looks like both Lock and Bridgewater are going to have chances to be the starter and to make an impact.