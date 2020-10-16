Broncos use viral Peyton Manning photo to take playful jab at Tom Brady

The Denver Broncos took a playful shot at Tom Brady on Thursday after photos emerged of Peyton Manning sporting a sculpted look while at the beach recently.

The Broncos tweeted: “Chicken Parm diet > TB12 method.”

A picture that surfaced Wednesday on social media showed the 44-year-old NFL legend frolicking in the water. At the point when the photo was snapped, a flexing Manning revealed a chiseled core and some definition on his arms.

He looked to be a bit slimmer than the 230 pounds he was listed at during his career.

Manning was a two-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time MVP, seven-time All-Pro and a 14-time Pro Bowler. He threw 539 touchdown passes and 71,940 passing yards between playing for the Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts.

Manning and Brady had a bunch of classic matchups, with a lot of them coming in the AFC playoffs with the former New England Patriots quarterback blocking Manning from getting to the Super Bowl multiple times.

Manning will be on the list of candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame next year along with Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson. It’s like he will get in on his first go-around.