Broncos' Melvin Gordon jokes playing for Chargers is like playing in fan-less stadiums: 'I’m not missing anything'

The NFL seems confident that stadiums will have fans at the start of the season but Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon says it’s nothing he hasn’t already experienced while playing for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Gordon told former NFL cornerback Marcus Cromartie in an interview on Wednesday that he’s used to empty crowds having played five seasons with the Chargers, three of which came after the franchise moved to Los Angeles.

“Bro, we didn’t have fans anyway,” Gordon said laughingly. “We didn’t have many Chargers fans -- I’m gonna be honest, we didn’t have many Chargers fans at the game.”

The two-time Pro Bowler was drafted by the Chargers in 2015. Two years later, the franchise moved from San Diego to LA, where they struggled to get their own fans in the stands.

“Much loyalty and love but we ain’t have many [fans], so I’m not missing anything.”

Gordon signed a two-year deal with the Broncos this offseason.