Broncos' Melvin Gordon could face disciplinary action by NFL after DUI charge: report

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is reportedly facing potential punishment from the NFL after being cited on Tuesday night for driving under the influence.

Gordon did not travel with the Broncos for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots after being diagnosed with strep throat, but the two-time Pro Bowler is facing bigger issues after he was caught earlier this week driving 71 mph in a 35 mph area in downtown Denver while under the influence.

The team does not intend to fine or suspend Gordon but he could still face serious discipline under the new collective bargaining agreement, sources told NFL Network.

A DUI would result in a three-game suspension, which according to the report, would cost Gordon $800,000 if served next season. The Broncos would also have the option to void his $4.5 million in guarantees if they chose to.

Gordon was charged with a DUI after officers said that his speech was slurred, his eyes were watery, and there was a smell of alcohol in his breath. The probable cause statement showed that Gordon swayed while he was out of his vehicle.

He is scheduled for a Nov. 13 court date.

