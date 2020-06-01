Broncos legend Floyd Little, 77, diagnosed with cancer, ex-teammate says

Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little, who starred for the Denver Broncos in the 1970s, has been diagnosed with cancer, according to a fundraiser set up by a former teammate last week.

Pat Killorin, who played with Floyd at Syracuse in the 1960s, set up the fundraiser to help pay for the treatment costs.

“Floyd was recently diagnosed with a treatable but aggressive form of cancer. No doubt it will be the toughest fight of his life,” Killorin wrote on the page.

Little, 77, was a three-time All-American at Syracuse from 1964-66. The Broncos selected him No. 6 overall in the 1967 NFL-AFL Draft and he spent his entire career with the team.

Little played for the Broncos from 1967 to 1975. He led the league in rushing in 1971 with 1,133 yards on 284 carries. He led the league in rushing touchdowns with 12 in 1973.

He finished his NFL career with 6,323 rushing yards and 43 rushing touchdowns. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and was named First-Team All-Pro in 1969. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

“Floyd’s determination and fortitude has guided him throughout his life,” Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement. “We know he will battle this challenge with the same focus. In this battle, he will have all of Orange Nation by his side.”

The fundraiser has garnered more than $24,000 as of early Monday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.