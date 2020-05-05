Broncos' Kareem Jackson says 'it doesn't make sense to play any games' amid coronavirus pandemic

Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson doesn’t seem excited about the idea of the NFL season being played until society has some resemblance of normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Antibody testing is expected to continue in the coming months, but until a vaccine becomes available, players and coaches will face a risk in returning to team facilities and stadiums.

It may even get to a point where some players and coaches will have decisions to make about whether to participate or not.

“I just think for us, it doesn’t make sense to play any games unless it’s completely, 100 percent safe for us to go out there,” Jackson said in a conference call with beat reporters, via The Athletic. “If there’s any threat of us being able to [contract] COVID-19 in any way and spread it to our families or anybody we’re around, it just doesn’t make sense. I think I heard them saying something about us playing with no fans and all that. That would be like practice, so in my opinion, that would suck. But just talking with some of the guys, it just doesn’t make sense to go play any games unless it’s 100 percent safe for us to go out there.”

Jackson said that he is working out at a private gym in Houston, and he is participating in virtual meetings.