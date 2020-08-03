Broncos' Ja'Wuan James opts out of 2020 NFL season: 'Health is wealth'

Denver Broncos right tackle Ja’Wuan James is the latest player to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

James took his thoughts to social media, where he posted a signed letter. He said that he had ongoing conversations with his family over the past few weeks and ultimately decided to not play this upcoming season.

BROWNS' ODELL BECKHAM JR. ON 2020 SEASON: 'I’M PREPARED FOR IT TO NOT HAPPEN'

"It is tough, but the right decision," James wrote. "There’s just too much unknown about this virus and about plans handling it going forward. My wife and I were blessed with our newborn son May 22 and he’s now my top priority. Although I worked all offseason and invested in my body to bounce back and have a great year on the field, it’s just not worth risking the health of my loved ones."

James, who has already seen one of his family members hospitalized due to the coronavirus, said that he reached out to his teammates before making his decision. He also said that he's invested in the city and team, and he looks forward to his future with the Broncos.

NFL PLAYERS WHO HAVE OPTED OUT OF PLAYING THE 2020 SEASON OVER CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

"I know you don’t know me well and a false narrative was painted of me last year due to comments made about my injury, but I am invested in this city and my team," James wrote. "I look forward to the future we have here, but in that same breath, I’m even more invested in my family. Everyone make sure to stay positive through these crazy times and enjoy your loved ones. I hope 2021 will be a better year for all of us. Take care of yourselves, because ultimately, health is wealth."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

James, a 28-year-old tackle, is entering the second year of his four-year, $51 million deal with the Broncos. He didn’t see much of last season playing in only three games due to knee injuries.