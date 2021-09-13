Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Denver Broncos
Published

Broncos' Graham Glasgow hospitalized after heart issues during game vs. Giants

Fangio said that Glasgow 'had an irregular heartbeat going' during the game

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow was taken to a New York hospital after the team’s game against the Giants on Sunday afternoon, coach Vic Fangio said.

Fangio said that Glasgow "had an irregular heartbeat going" during the game. The offensive lineman reportedly left MetLife Stadium in an ambulance following the team’s 27-13 victory over the Giants.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We kept him up there in New York and they examined him totally," Fangio told reporters on Monday. "He's still up there. He'll stay the night."

Fangio said that initial tests were "so far, so good" and Glasgow is expected to head back to Denver on Tuesday.

TOM BRADY TAKES SUBTLE SHOT AT FALCONS AHEAD OF WEEK 2 MATCHUP

Glasgow addressed the situation on social media on Monday afternoon.

"Hey everyone, I appreciate all the well wishes. Looking forward to a quick recovery and getting back out there. It was a great team win, and excited to see where myself and the team go from here. Thanks," Glasgow wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2020, Glasgow signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Broncos.

Denver will host the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com