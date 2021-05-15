Broncos cut Ja'Wuan James after placing him on non-football injury list, will likely void $10M salary: report

The Denver Broncos have reportedly cut offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James shortly after he was placed on the non-football injury list, voiding the $10 million-plus he was expected to earn this season after he tore his Achilles tendon while working out away from the team’s facility.

James was initially placed on the list Thursday with the intention of not paying him because of the injury but the following day he was released altogether, the NFL Network reported.

ATTORNEY FOR DESHAUN WATSON ACCUSERS DISPUTES CLAIMS HE APPROACHED QUARTERBACK’S CAMP FOR SETTLEMENT

The 28-year-old player did not publicly comment but on Friday he confirmed in a tweet that he had successfully undergone surgery.

"Surgery went well appreciate everyone reaching out," the post read. "Always remaining positive & striving to be better than yesterday."

James suffered the season-ending injury in a private workout earlier this month. Players in the league were shocked to learn that because the injury happened offsite, James would be in danger of missing out on his guaranteed salary.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NFL issued a memo a short time later explaining why the Broncos "have no contractual obligation" to pay James as a result of the injury.

"Mr. James’ $10 million Paragraph 5 Salary for the 2021 season was fully guaranteed for skill, injury and cap purposes," the memo began. "Several clubs have inquired about the contractual implications resulting from the fact that Mr. James sustained this season-ending injury while training away from the Broncos’ facility."

"Injuries sustained while a player is working out 'on his own' in a location other than an NFL facility are considered 'Non-Football Injuries' and are outside the scope of a typical skill, injury and cap guarantee," the memo continued. "Such injuries are also not covered by the protections found in paragraph 9 of the NFL Player Contract, meaning that clubs have no contractual obligation to provide salary continuation during the year the injury was sustained."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Broncos have yet to publicly confirm his release.