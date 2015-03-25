Broncos bring in DL Mincey

Englewood, CO (SportsNetwork.com) - The Denver Broncos signed defensive lineman Jeremy Mincey on Tuesday, pending a physical.

Mincey appeared in eight games for the Jaguars this season, but was left home from one road trip and deactivated from another game for violating team rules before being cut on Friday.

The 30-year-old Florida product has racked up 160 tackles, 20 sacks, one interception, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while playing 64 games with 41 starts over six seasons, all in Jacksonville.

Mincey's signing bolsters a Denver defensive line that has lost tackle Kevin Vickerson to injured reserve and end Derek Wolfe to an illness that has sidelined him for three consecutive games.