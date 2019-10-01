Denver Broncos' Bradley Chubb out for season with torn ACL: 'It's a huge loss'

The Denver Broncos announced Monday that second-year linebacker Bradley Chubb will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in a loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The former first-round pick suffered the injury but managed to finish the game. He even forced a fumble on the last drive, though the ball bounced right back to Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS' KAWHI LEONARD SHOWERED WITH BOOS DURING LOS ANGELES RAMS GAME

“He felt good enough to come back in and actually he played that last series pretty damn well, had some really good pass rushes, caused that fumble that we weren't able to get,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “So, he was as surprised, I think, as anybody this morning when he woke up feeling the way he did.”

After the game, Chubb told reporters after the game that cramps were the reason he was on and off the field at points during the fourth quarter.

OAKLAND RAIDERS' VONTAZE BURFICT SUSPENDED FOR SEASON AFTER VICIOUS HIT TO INDIANAPOLIS COLTS RECEIVER

“It's a huge loss,” Fangio said. “He's one of our better players, obviously. He's a tempo setter, great player, great person, great leader, all that. So, it is a loss.”

Chubb has been one of the best linebackers next to Von Miller since entering the league. In four games this season, Chubb had one sack and 21 total tackles.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Last season, Chubb played all 16 games and had 12 sacks and 60 total tackles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.