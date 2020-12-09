Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Denver Broncos
Published

Broncos' A.J. Bouye suspended six games for PED violation

Boyue’s suspension means the Broncos (4-8) have lost their top three cornerbacks in a week

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 9Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NFL has suspended Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye six games without pay for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

JAGUARS’ GARDNER MINSHEW ‘BEGGED’ FOR STARTING JOB AFTER COMING BACK FROM INJURY: ‘I WANT TO BE OUT THERE’

Boyue’s suspension means the Broncos (4-8) have lost their top three cornerbacks in a week. Bryce Callahan went on IR last week with a foot injury and rookie Essang Bassey sustained a season-ending knee injury Sunday against the Chiefs.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bouye will be able to participate in the offseason and preseason practices and exhibition games next summer, but barring a successful appeal will still have to sit out the first two games of the 2021 regular season.