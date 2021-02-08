Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes' fiancee, jabs ESPN over tweets during Super Bowl LV

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews took shots at ESPN over photos on the company’s Twitter account showing the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback looking stunned during Super Bowl LV.

Mahomes couldn’t get any offense going as he was being hurried on more than half of the snaps he took in the face of the ferocious Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense. Tampa Bay won the game 31-9, handing Mahomes the first double-digit loss of his career and holding him without a touchdown pass for the first time since 2019.

Matthews, frustrated by how the game was going, laid a jab on ESPN’s Twitter account.

"Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league," she wrote in one tweet.

She added: "Y’all are [trash] for this too, but he looks damn good to me."

Matthews tweeted her support for the Chiefs quarterback as the clock hit triple zeroes in Tampa.

"Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I’m always and forever proud of him in everything he does! Now let’s have a baby."

Mahomes finished 26-for-49 with 270 passing yards and two interceptions. It was the first time since Week 4 of the 2019 season in which Mahomes failed to throw a touchdown pass. He finished 4-for-12 for 46 yards with an interception on third downs.

"They had a good game plan," Mahomes said. "They kind of took away our deep stuff, took away the sidelines and did a good job rallying to the football and making tackles. We weren’t executing early, had a few miscues and we weren’t on the same page."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.