Family of Britt Reid crash victim asks for her not to be forgotten while ex-coach is 'living his normal life'

The family of a 5-year-old girl who was seriously injured in a crash involving then-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid asked for the child not to be forgotten in a recent GoFundMe update.

Ariel Young’s aunt, Tiffany Verhulst, wrote on the donation page for the child the girl is still in the hospital and is slowly getting better.

"Ariel remains in the hospital, she is getting a little better each day but she still has a long road to recovery. Britt Reid is out everyday living his normal life while she cannot, please don’t let her story be forgotten. Court will take a long time and we don’t know what will be the outcome of it all. So please keep sharing her story and praying for her and the family. Thank you," the update from Saturday read.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The latest note on the page came 11 days after the family asked for more prayers as Ariel recovered from a brain injury.

"Ariel remains in the hospital with her brain injury. Anyone who has known someone with or had a traumatic brain injury knows the recovery takes a long time. Prayers for her and the family are deeply appreciated," the family wrote on March 16.

Reid has not been arrested as Kansas City, Missouri, police continue its investigation.

The crash took place near the southbound ramp of I-435 a day before the Chiefs left for Super Bowl LV, according to FOX4 KC. A driver in a Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas and on the ramp called for help, police said. The police report stated the hazard lights were flashing, but the car’s battery was starting to die when a family member arrived in a Chevrolet Traverse and parked near them with their headlights on.

BRITT REID CRASH: LAWYER FOR INJURED GIRL'S FAMILY RELEASES AUDIO RECORDING OF PANICKED VOICES

The station reported, citing the crash documents, that a white Dodge pickup truck driven by Reid was traveling south on the ramp to get to the interstate when it struck the Impala and hit the Traverse from behind.

The Impala driver was inside the car at the time of the crash and was not hurt; two adults in the Traverse were not hurt either, according to the station. Reid told responding officers that he had been drinking and was on a prescription for Adderall.

Tony Porto, the lawyer for Ariel’s family, told "Good Morning America" earlier this month that he would be pushing for serious charges. He added that Ariel has "permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life."

Reid was placed on administrative leave after the crash and was not re-signed by the Chiefs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reid has had legal troubles in the past. He pleaded guilty to flashing a gun at a motorist in 2007 and was sentenced to eight to 23 months in prison. He also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled substance in 2008.