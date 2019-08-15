Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Olympics
Published

British triathlon athletes disqualified after breaking obscure rule during Olympic qualifier

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A pair of British triathlon athletes were disqualified from the World Triathlon Olympic qualifying event in Tokyo after they crossed the finish line holding hands in a photo finish.

Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown were deemed to have broken an obscure rule. An appeal of the ruling was rejected, BBC reported Thursday.

SIMONE BILES MAKES HISTORY AGAIN WITH FLOOR ROUTINE, WINS 6TH US TITLE

Learmonth was leading the field after the swimming portion of the competition but fell behind after the biking part. The two regained steam during the running part of the event and finished side by side.

But that was considered a violation of the International Triathlon Union rule, which states “athletes who finish in a contrived tie situation, where no effort to separate their finish times has been made, will be disqualified.”

NEW USA GYMNASTICS PRESIDENT POINTS TO 'POSITIVE TRAJECTORY'

The determination meant that Bermuda’s Flora Duffy was given first place, Italy’s Alice Betto was given second and Britain’s Vicky Holland was given third.

Holland lamented the ruling.

“I really feel for Jess and Georgia because they raced exceptionally well and I feel like they absolutely smashed it and deserved the first and second finish,” she told The Guardian. “I don’t know how British Triathlon will choose things now. I wouldn’t want to be a selector.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All three British athletes will have to wait until May to find out whether they make the Olympic team.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.