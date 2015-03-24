British Open: Key hole of the fourth round at Royal Liverpool
HOYLAKE, England – A look at the key hole Sunday in the fourth round of the British Open:
HOLE: 15.
YARDAGE: 161.
PAR: 3.
STROKE AVERAGE: 2.79.
RANK: 13.
KEY FACT: Trailing Rory McIlroy by two shots, Sergio Garcia needed two swings to get out of a pot bunker. With McIlroy looking on in the tee box, Garcia made bogey and dropped three shots behind. McIlroy increased his lead with a par and was never seriously challenged over the final three holes.