British Open: Key hole of the fourth round at Royal Liverpool

A look at the key hole Sunday in the fourth round of the British Open:

HOLE: 15.

YARDAGE: 161.

PAR: 3.

STROKE AVERAGE: 2.79.

RANK: 13.

KEY FACT: Trailing Rory McIlroy by two shots, Sergio Garcia needed two swings to get out of a pot bunker. With McIlroy looking on in the tee box, Garcia made bogey and dropped three shots behind. McIlroy increased his lead with a par and was never seriously challenged over the final three holes.