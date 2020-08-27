Brian Urlacher appears to slam NBA players' strike over Jacob Blake shooting

Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher offered a different opinion about the NBA players’ brief strike on Wednesday.

NBA players launched the strike in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin over the weekend. While most appeared to support the players for taking a stand and using their voices to fight racial injustice and police brutality, Urlacher expressed different sentiments.

On Thursday, he shared an image on his Instagram that read: “Brett Favre played the [Monday Night Football] game the day his dad died, threw 4 TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity.

“NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”

Blake was shot by Kenosha police during an incident Sunday, causing several nights of violent unrest in the city.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Wednesday night that Blake had a knife on the floorboard of his car when he was shot by police. A knife was recovered from the driver's side of the SUV, the agency said. It did not say whether Blake was holding the knife when he was shot.

Blake, 29, admitted to having the knife during the investigation, officials said. No other weapons were recovered.

According to a Wisconsin DOJ news release, officers responded to a domestic dispute after a woman reported her boyfriend was unlawfully on the premises. Officers attempted to arrest Blake and a Taser was used, but it did not subdue him, authorities said.

As Blake walked around to the driver's side of the SUV, he opened the door and leaned forward. The officer identified as Rusten Sheskey held onto Blake's shirt and fired seven times, striking him in the back. No other officer opened fire.

Officers were not equipped with body cameras, despite city leaders unanimously approving a plan in 2017 to purchase the devices in an effort to increase transparency and police accountability.

Lawyers for Blake's family said Tuesday he is paralyzed from the shooting.

Charges have yet to be filed against the officer.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.