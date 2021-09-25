Brian Kelly passes Knute Rockne on Notre Dame's all-time wins list

Brian Kelly surpassed Knute Rockne for most all-time coaching wins at Notre Dame Saturday with a convincing win over Wisconsin at Soldier Field.

Kelly’s win was the 106th of his career with the Fighting Irish. Rockne had held the record since 1930.

Notre Dame outscored Wisconsin 31-3 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 41-13 win, and players celebrated by giving Kelly a Gatorade bath.

Chris Tyree returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, and Notre Dame returned two interceptions of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz for TDs.

Notre Dame QB Jack Coan went 15-for-29 with a touchdown pass, and his replacement, Drew Pyne, was 6-for-8 with a touchdown pass. Kevin Austin Jr. caught both scores, finishing with six catches for 76 yards.

Kelly talked to FOX Sports’ Tom Rinaldi about the possibility of passing Rockne and what it meant to him before the game. Kelly said he didn’t know how many wins he had until last season. He said his place in Notre Dame history as of now is the guy who’s won the most games but has yet to bring home a national championship.

Wisconsin dropped to 1-2 on the season. Mertz was 18-for-41 passing for 240 yards, his first touchdown pass since November and four interceptions.

Notre Dame meets Cincinnati next week in a game between two teams seeking spots in the College Football Playoff. Wisconsin plays Michigan.