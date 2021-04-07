Brewers' Woodruff has no-hitter though 6 innings vs Cubs

Brandon Woodruff of the Milwaukee Brewers has lost his no-hit bid in the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Ian Happ led off the bottom of the seventh with a sharp grounder to right field for the Cubs' first hit Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Woodruff retired 18 of the first 19 batters, striking out eight.

The 6-foot-5 Woodruff was Milwaukee’s opening-day starter last week against Minnesota. He allowed three runs in four innings in a no-decision.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Woodruff was an All-Star in 2019 when he went 11-3 with a 3.62 ERA.