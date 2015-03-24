Brewers snap 9-game slide, top Cardinals

Milwaukee, WI (SportsNetwork.com) - Scooter Gennett drove in three runs and the Milwaukee Brewers grabbed a 6-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the second of a four-game set.

Khris Davis hit a two-run home run, while Jean Segura went 3-for-4 with two runs scored for the Brewers, who snapped a season-high nine-game losing streak.

The losing streak saw Milwaukee fall out of first place in the NL Central, and the team now sits three games back of St. Louis for the top spot.

Mike Fiers (5-2) got the win as he allowed two runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking one.

"Another great outing and one we needed badly," Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said.

Jhonny Peralta hit a solo home run and Oscar Taveras drove in one for the Cardinals, who had won six straight. John Lackey (2-2) allowed six runs on nine hits with a walk and six strikeouts over six innings of work.

"A couple big two-out hits they put together," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said.

The game stayed scoreless until the third as Lyle Overbay and Segura both singled and moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt from Fiers. Gennett then punched a single to center for a 2-0 lead.

In the fifth, Segura singled, moved to second on another Fiers sacrifice, and came home on Gennett's double. Jonathan Lucroy followed with a single for a 4-0 lead.

Peralta hit his 19th home run of the season in the sixth to get the Cardinals on the board.

Gerardo Parra singled with one out in the sixth and Davis followed with his 22nd home run of the season to make it a 6-1 game.

A run-scoring single from Taveras in the seventh cut the Cardinals' deficit to 6-2.

Francisco Rodriguez gave up a pair of singles to start the ninth, but set down the next three batters to end the game.

Game Notes

St. Louis still leads the series with Milwaukee, 8-6 ... Milwaukee went 3- for-5 with runners in scoring position ... Lackey fell to 2-1 in three starts against the Brewers ... Fiers improved to 2-0 in five career games against the Cardinals.