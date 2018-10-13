Brewers relief pitcher stuns Dodgers -- with his bat -- in NLCS Game 1

MILWAUKEE — The high-five at the plate from Brandon Woodruff nearly took out Lorenzo Cain.

It's not often that reliever hits a home run.

Batting left-handed. Off lefty Clayton Kershaw. In the playoffs.

Woodruff stunned the ace with an early home run and Milwaukee's normally shutdown bullpen held on — barely — as the Brewers beat the sloppy Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 Friday night in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series.

Hard-throwing Josh Hader and the Brewers earned their 12th straight win, one shy of the franchise record set to open the 1987 season.

Woodruff, of all people, had the momentum-swinging hit.

"It's something obviously coming into the day, you don't know in your wildest dreams that's going to happen," he said.

It was the first time in postseason history that a pitcher homered in a lefty vs. lefty matchup. Woodruff was understandably was pumped as he rounded the bases.

"He was fired up when he came home. He nearly broke my arm," Cain said.

The Dodgers scored three times in the eighth to make it 6-4, then nearly tied it in the ninth. Chris Taylor hit an RBI triple off Cain's glove in deep center field with two outs before Corey Knebel fanned Justin Turner to end it.

Game 2 is Saturday at Miller Park, with Wade Miley pitching for the Brewers against Hyun-Jin Ryu.

The Dodgers did some damage against the Brewers' bullpen. Milwaukee used seven pitchers, including three scoreless innings from Hader. Woodruff threw two perfect innings and got the win.

"But for us to get a look at these guys out of the 'pen in a seven-game series, I think that's a good thing," manager Dave Roberts said.

Manny Machado homered and drove in three runs for Los Angeles. The Dodgers committed four errors, including two by catcher Yasmani Grandal, who also had two passed balls.