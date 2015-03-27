Brewers place P Narveson on DL

The Milwaukee Brewers placed left-handed pitcher Chris Narveson on the 15-day disabled list on Friday with a left rotator cuff tear.

The move is retroactive to April 16.

Narveson, who was slated to start Saturday's matchup with Colorado, lasted just four innings and allowed five earned runs in his last outing -- an April 15 loss to the Braves.

The Brewers recalled right-handed hurler Mike McClendon from Triple-A Nashville to replace Narveson. Milwaukee will also place righty Kameron Loe on the bereavement list Saturday following the death of his grandfather and recalled right-hander Wily Peralta from Nashville to fill the roster spot.