Brewers bring back Gonzalez

The Milwaukee Brewers signed shortstop Alex Gonzalez to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

The two sides had agreed to terms last week. Gonzalez will earn a $1.45 million base salary, with $1 million more available in incentives for games played and starts.

The 35-year-old was a member of the Brewers last season, but played in just 24 games before tearing a ligament in his right knee in early May. He hit .259 with four home runs and 15 RBI prior to the injury.

Over 14 years with the Marlins (1998-2005), Red Sox (2006, 2009), Reds (2007, 2009), Blue Jays (2010), Braves (2010-11) and Brewers (2012), Gonzalez has a career average of .247 with 156 home runs and 680 RBI.

To make room for Gonzalez, the Brewers waived pitcher Fautino De Los Santos, who was claimed by the Padres.