Brewers activate Gomez from DL

Chicago, IL (SportsNetwork.com) - The Milwaukee Brewers activated center fielder Carlos Gomez from the 15-day disabled list prior to Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs.

Gomez strained his right hamstring running to first base on April 15 at St. Louis. The two-time All-Star was batting .235 with a home run and six RBI in eight games prior to his DL stint.

The 29-year-old will bat leadoff and play center field in Saturday's contest.

Milwaukee designated infielder Luis Jimenez for assignment to make room for Gomez on the roster.