Brett Favre: 'Unfair' Laurel Hubbard, other transgender female athletes competing as women

Brett Favre is not in favor of Laurel Hubbard competing in the Olympics.

"It's a man competing as a woman," Favre said in a recent episode of his podcast. "That's unfair. It's not fair for a man, even if this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled — if you want to become the opposite sex, that's fine. I got no problem with it. But you can't compete against — males cannot compete against females."

"If I was a true female — I can't believe I'm saying that — and I was competing in weightlifting and lost to this person, I would be beside myself," Favre continued.

Hubbard became the first transgender woman to qualify for the Olympics when she made the New Zealand weightlifting team. Hubbard, 43, has met all the International Olympic Committee’s requirements and has been competing since she transitioned when she was 35.

Hubbard competing in these events as a transgender woman isn’t new. She won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships and gold in the 2019 Pacific Games. She suffered an injury at the 2018 Commonwealth Games that set her career back.

The International Olympic Committee said Hubbard has met all the requirements for trans athletes and fair competition. Among those, the athletes must demonstrate that their testosterone level is below a specific measurement for at least 12 months prior to their first competition.

"I am grateful and humbled by the kindness and support that has been given to me by so many New Zealanders. When I broke my arm at the Commonwealth Games three years ago, I was advised that my sporting career had likely reached its end. But your support, your encouragement, and your aroha (love) carried me through the darkness," Hubbard said in a statement upon qualifying for the team.

"The last eighteen months has shown us all that there is strength in kinship, in community, and in working together towards a common purpose. The mana of the silver fern comes from all of you and I will wear it with pride."

Favre also had remarks about BMX Freestyle rider Chelsea Wolfe, who said last year on Facebook her goal was to win an Olympic medal "so I can burn a US flag on the podium." Wolfe qualified as an alternate for the Olympics. Wolfe told Fox News that the post, which has since been deleted, doesn't mean she doesn't care about her home country.

Regardless, Favre said Wolfe shouldn’t be allowed to compete.

"I wouldn't have her participate in my Olympics; go participate for somebody else. To say that is such a slap in our country's face. I can't believe this person can be allowed to participate for our country."