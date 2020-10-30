NFL great Brett Favre throws his support toward Trump

Brett Favre is in President Trump’s corner.

The three-time NFL MVP cast his support for Trump’s reelection bid on Friday. He tweeted his support for the president and made clear where he stands on some hot-button issues.

BRETT FAVRE ON TRUMP: 'I THINK HE'S DONE A GOOD JOB FOR OUR COUNTRY'

“My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump,” he wrote.

The Trump Campaign thanked Favre for his support.

Favre joined the likes of golf legend Jack Nicklaus, ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and rapper Lil’ Wayne, who recently expressed their support of the president.

GOLF LEGEND JACK NICKLAUS ENDORSES TRUMP

The former Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings quarterback is from Mississippi, which has mostly been a red state in the last handful of presidential elections

The state voted for Trump in the 2016 general election, Sen. Mitt Romney in 2012, Sen. John McCain in 2008, George W. Bush in 2004 and 2000 and Sen. Bob Dole in 1996. The state hasn’t been blue since 1976, when the state leaned to Jimmy Carter over Gerald Ford. Mississippi has six electoral votes.

Favre has been in Trump’s corner for some time. He told the Washington Examiner earlier this month that he played golf with the president over the summer and was surprised by how much he wanted to talk football. He said he didn’t agree with everything Trump did but he thought he was doing a good job.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Well, I think the fact that I went and played golf with him, the assumption is that I support him,” he said. “I think he’s done a good job for our country. Is he perfect? By no means is he perfect. Tell me someone who is perfect other than Jesus Christ, and I’ll call you a liar.”

The assumptions appeared to be right in this instance as Favre said he would vote for Trump.