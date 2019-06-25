Brett Favre spikes any chance of football comeback: 'The last thing I want to do is come back and play'

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre created a stir last week after a post on his Instagram account said the former star was planning a comeback in the sport next year.

The post was deleted shortly afterward and Favre later said his account was hacked. He put another nail into the comeback coffin Saturday when he was asked if there was any chance at all he’d return to the gridiron.

BRETT FAVRE, 49, QUASHES COMEBACK RUMORS, SAYS INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT WAS HACKED

“I got hacked. Somebody obviously doesn’t have a lot to do. But the last thing I want to do is stir the pot. The last thing I want to do is come back and play. No offense, it was fun, then. So, I’m not coming back,” he said.

The post that appeared on his Instagram read: “A true champion sticks to his or her calling. I will be coming out of retirement and making my return to play in the NFL for the 2020 season. Stay tuned for more news!”

Favre, 49, played 20 seasons in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings before retiring after the 2010 season.

WHY CAM NEWTON OFFERED PASSENGER $1,500 TO SWITCH SEAT ON FLIGHT FROM PARIS

He finished his career with one Super Bowl ring, three NFL MVP awards, three All-Pro selections and 11 Pro Bowl selections. He is ranked third all-time with 71,838 passing yards and fourth all-time, with 508 passing touchdowns.

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.